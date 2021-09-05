Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

