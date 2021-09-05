Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its 200-day moving average is $225.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $296.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

