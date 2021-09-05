iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.