iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.67

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.67 and last traded at $65.59, with a volume of 157969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.