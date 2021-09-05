iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

