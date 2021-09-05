iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.79.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

