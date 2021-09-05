iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 1.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $56,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,133,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,322. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.42.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

