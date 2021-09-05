iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.75 Million

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce sales of $329.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $439.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,713. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

