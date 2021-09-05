J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 98 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after buying an additional 148,053 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.