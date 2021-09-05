J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,644. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day moving average is $196.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $252.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

