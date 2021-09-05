J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $288,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

