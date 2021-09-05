J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $273,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $134.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

