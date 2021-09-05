J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 55,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $258,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

