J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $22,492,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $847,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $590.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

