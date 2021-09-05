J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.