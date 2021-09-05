J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 418 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 316.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,220,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 65.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after buying an additional 118,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

