J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

J2 Global stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.17. 155,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,024. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J2 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.18.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

