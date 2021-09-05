Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 35.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Jabil by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Jabil by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,316 shares of company stock worth $7,973,820 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.