Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBI. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

