Jason Medeiros Sells 9,900 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $105,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 26.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

