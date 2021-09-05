Jason Medeiros Sells 9,900 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) insider Jason Medeiros sold 9,900 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $105,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $10.64 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 18.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 293.4% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 26.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.
About American Well
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
