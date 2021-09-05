Jean-Luc Gavelle Sells 60,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
APH stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
