Jeff Sweetser Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $178,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Sweetser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $313,680.00.

NYSE MAX opened at $23.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

