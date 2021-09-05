Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$3.30

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.75 to C$3.30 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.74. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.84 and a 12 month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

