Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CPLP stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

