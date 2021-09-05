Jefferies Financial Group Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

CHWY opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

