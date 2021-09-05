JMP Securities Boosts Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $27.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter worth about $568,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 106,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 249.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

