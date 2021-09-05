John Menzies (LON:MNZS) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £276.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.33.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.