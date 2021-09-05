John Menzies (LON:MNZS) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Berenberg Bank

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £276.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 309.33.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

