Johnny Trotter Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter purchased 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

