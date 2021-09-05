JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

