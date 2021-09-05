JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

