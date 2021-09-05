Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Sells $23,600.00 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $23,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,371.14.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

KLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

