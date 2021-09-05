Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of KPCPY opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

