Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Announces Dividend of $0.38

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3823 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Shares of KPCPY opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
