KeyCorp Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $168.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.70.

DGX stock opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

