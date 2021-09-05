Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $13.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:KRP opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

