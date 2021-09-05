Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Raised by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

