Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after buying an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

