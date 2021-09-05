Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 2,881 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

