Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 849.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 849.83 ($11.10).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.43). 268,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,589. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 639.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 646.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

