Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $175.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.91. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.