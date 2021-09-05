LATOKEN Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,705.00 (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $45.62 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.00836150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047771 BTC.

LATOKEN Coin Profile

LATOKEN is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.