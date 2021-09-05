Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

