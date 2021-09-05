Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Down 5.5%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 8,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after buying an additional 2,019,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

