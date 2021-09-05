Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.61. 1,229,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,343. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

