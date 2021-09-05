Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 27.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. 3,917,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

