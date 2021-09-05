Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,914. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

