Level Four Financial LLC Acquires 777 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 909,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03.

