Level Four Financial LLC Buys 482 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 82.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,714.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,425.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

