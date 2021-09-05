Level Four Financial LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.18. 1,617,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

