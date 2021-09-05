Level Four Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 36,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 443,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

