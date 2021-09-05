Levolution Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Levolution has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $88,313.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Levolution

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,047,976 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

